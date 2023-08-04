Air Pollution Agency Created Systemically Discriminatory Wor...

News From Law.com

Executives at the Bay Area Air Quality Management District allegedly created an openly discriminatory "old boys club," according to two former employees who filed lawsuits Thursday. The lawsuits filed by attorneys at the Joseph Saveri Law Firm claim that leaders of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD), which regulates stationary sources of air pollution in the region, have enforced gendered dress codes, mocked an African American woman's hair and have made derogatory remarks about women's bodies.

