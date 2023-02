New Suit - Trade Secrets

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath filed a trade secret lawsuit Monday in Delaware District Court on behalf of Air Liquide USA LLC. The suit pursues claims against Suzie Rose, a former Air Liquide independent contractor, for allegedly misappropriating proprietary and confidential information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00113, Air Liquide USA LLC v. Suzie Rose.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 01, 2023, 6:28 AM