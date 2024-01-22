Who Got The Work

David Aaron Bernstein, Alexandra M. Shulman and Leah C. Lively from Buchalter have stepped in to represent Mitchell Adams, Christopher Marshall, Devan Trueb and DMC Mechanical in a pending trade secret lawsuit. The suit was filed Dec. 8 in Oregon District Court by Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney and Nicholas Dazer PC on behalf of Ainsworth Inc. d/b/a Delta Connects. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Youlee Yim You, is 3:23-cv-01849, Ainsworth Inc. v. Marshall et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 22, 2024, 1:09 PM

