David Aaron Bernstein, Alexandra M. Shulman and Leah C. Lively from Buchalter have stepped in to represent Mitchell Adams, Christopher Marshall, Devan Trueb and DMC Mechanical in a pending trade secret lawsuit. The suit was filed Dec. 8 in Oregon District Court by Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney and Nicholas Dazer PC on behalf of Ainsworth Inc. d/b/a Delta Connects. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Youlee Yim You, is 3:23-cv-01849, Ainsworth Inc. v. Marshall et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
January 22, 2024, 1:09 PM