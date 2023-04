New Suit - Trade Secrets

Radar technology company Ainstein AI filed a trade secrets lawsuit against ADAC Plastics on Tuesday in Kansas District Court. The suit, over the disputed terms of a joint venture agreement, was filed by Stinson LLP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02166, Ainstein AI Inc. v. ADAC Plastics Inc.

AI & Automation

April 18, 2023, 7:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Ainstein AI, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Stinson LLP

defendants

Adac Plastics, Inc.

nature of claim: 880/