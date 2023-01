News From Law.com

Even as lawyer ranks continue to slim at Baker Botts, revenue at the Houston-founded firm improved by 4% in 202—hitting the firm's second-highest mark ever—and with fewer lawyers and equity partners, revenue per lawyer (RPL) improved by 12% and profits per equity partner (PEP) swelled by 28.3%."We had a great year," managing partner John Martin said.

Energy

January 27, 2023, 12:14 PM