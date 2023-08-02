New Suit - Employment Discrimination

Comcast was hit with an employment lawsuit on Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Richard Celler Legal on behalf of a former director of automotive sales who was fired in Aug. 2020 after breaking COVID-19 protocols to meet a client in person. According to the complaint, the reason offered for the termination was pretextual, and the plaintiff was actually fired due to age-based discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-61482, Aime v. Comcast Cable Communications Management LLC.

Telecommunications

August 02, 2023, 8:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Phillip Aime

Richard Celler Legal, P.A.

defendants

Comcast Cable Communications Management , LLC

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination