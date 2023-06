New Suit - Contract

Aimbridge Hospitality, a Texas-based hotel investment and management firm, filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Texas Western District Court. The suit, brought by Clark Hill, targets HC San Antonio. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00717, Aimbridge Hospitality, LLC v. HC San Antonio, LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 02, 2023, 3:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Aimbridge Hospitality, LLC

Clark Hill

defendants

HC San Antonio, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract