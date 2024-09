News From Law.com

]A Norwegian maker of electric vehicle batteries jettisoned its Nordic chief legal officer and is seeking to replace him with one based in the United States, the new focus of its operations. Oslo-based Freyr Battery Inc. disclosed in a recent Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it sacked Are Brautaset after nearly four years in the role and is "actively looking" for a U.S.-based successor.

Automotive

September 13, 2024, 8:18 AM