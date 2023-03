New Suit - Employment

Walmart was sued Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit, alleging the plaintiff was wrongfully terminated and the victim of sexual harassment, was brought by Law Offices Of Eric A. Shore on behalf of a former Walmart employee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-01136, Aiken v. Wal-Mart Stores East, LP et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 23, 2023, 5:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Ivan Aiken

Plaintiffs

Eric A Shore

defendants

Wal-Mart Stores East, LP

Wal-Mart Associates, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination