New Suit

Taylor Morrison Home was slapped with a complaint for declaratory relief on Monday in California Central District Court. The court action, brought by Herold & Sager on behalf of AIG Specialty Insurance Co., seeks to declare that AIG has no duty to defend or indemnify Taylor Morrison in underlying arbitration actions related to alleged defective construction claims. According to the suit, AIG contends that an applicable $2 million per occurrence self-insured retention status has not been satisfied in accordance with a coverage A excess liability policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-05533, AIG Specialty Insurance Company v. Taylor Morrison of California, LLC et al.

Construction & Engineering

July 11, 2023, 7:41 AM

Plaintiffs

AIG Specialty Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Herold And Sager

defendants

Taylor Morrison of California, LLC

Taylor Morrison Services, Inc.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute