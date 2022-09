New Suit

Century-old insurance goliath AIG sued the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over a motor vehicle collision. The lawsuit was filed by McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter on behalf of AIG policyholder Carolyn A. Mete. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-03698, AIG Property Casualty Company v. U.S. Department Of Veterans Affairs.

Government

September 16, 2022, 12:54 PM