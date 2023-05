New Suit - Personal Injury

AIG Property Casualty sued Henri Hubert Tolbert and Sophie Marie Cantor Tolbert Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court for property damage claims arising from the allegedly negligent operation of a recreational motor water vessel that resulted in an allision. The court case was brought by Mejer Law. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-21988, AIG Property Casualty Company v. Tolbert et al.

Insurance

May 30, 2023, 12:57 PM

Plaintiffs

AIG Property Casualty Company

Mejer Law, P.A.

defendants

Henri Hubert Tolbert

Sophie Marie Cantor Tolbert

nature of claim: 340/for personal injury claims related to a cruise or marine vessel