New Suit

AIG, a century-old insurance goliath, filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Wednesday in Massachusetts District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Peabody & Arnold, names Ryan Denver and Lee Rosenthal in connection with underlying litigation arising from a maritime collision. The case is 1:22-cv-11401, AIG Property Casualty Company v. Rosenthal et al.

Insurance

August 31, 2022, 1:13 PM