Paychex hired Prabha Sipi Bhandari, who held senior legal roles at American International Group and Freddie Mac, as chief legal and ethics officer and corporate secretary. Bhandari is joining the Rochester, New York-based payroll-services company from AIG, where she served two years as senior vice president, deputy general counsel and corporate secretary.

Banking & Financial Services

July 01, 2024, 1:28 PM