Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Mt. Angel Towers to Oregon District Court. The suit was brought by Employment Law Professionals on behalf of Tess Aiello, who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for reporting suspected insurance fraud in connection with the Santiam Fire. The case is 6:23-cv-00139, Aiello v. Mt. Angel Towers Inc.

Oregon

January 27, 2023, 8:44 PM