New Suit - Contract

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), which provides outpatient and case management services to individuals with AIDS and HIV, sued the Florida Department of Health and Okaloosa AIDS Support and Informational Services on Wednesday in Florida Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Coffey Burlington, accuses the defendants of terminating, without justification, a contract where the plaintiff received grant funding for AIDS and HIV programs for low-income, uninsured and underinsured people. The case is 4:23-cv-00230, Aids Healthcare Foundation, Inc. v. Okaloosa Aids Support and Informational Services, Inc. et al.

Government

June 01, 2023, 11:00 AM

Plaintiffs

Aids Healthcare Foundation, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Coffey Burlington

defendants

Florida Department Of Health

Okaloosa Aids Support and Informational Services, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract