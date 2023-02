New Suit - Contract

The U.S. government was slapped with a lawsuit Tuesday in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. The suit, which seeks to challenge the Army's award of a contract for medical support services, was filed by Taft Stettinius & Hollister on behalf of Aide & Healthcare Staffing Solutions. The case is 1:23-cv-00218, Aide & Healthcare Staffing Solutions, LLC v. USA.

Aerospace & Defense

February 16, 2023, 5:54 AM