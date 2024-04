Who Got The Work

Burke, Williams & Sorensen partner Daniel W. Maguire has entered an appearance for Unum Life Insurance Co. of America in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The action, which pertains to long-term disability benefits, was filed Feb. 29 in California Central District Court by Kantor & Kantor on behalf of Aida Bagumian. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Maria A. Audero, is 2:24-cv-01678, Aida Bagumian v. Unum Life Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

April 15, 2024, 9:04 AM

Plaintiffs

Aida Bagumian

Plaintiffs

Kantor And Kantor LLP

defendants

Unum Life Insurance Company of America

defendant counsels

Burke, Williams & Sorensen

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations