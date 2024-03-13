A.I. Wont Replace Attorneys—But Tech-Savvy Lawyers Might |...

News From Law.com

As part of an Enterprise series, ALM explores The Litigators Guide to Artifical Intelligence. Could Artificial Intelligence could someday replace lawyers, the answer may be unlikely. Which could mean, "Never say never." While AI can automate and enhance many aspects of legal work, such as document review, legal research, and even predicting legal outcomes, the practice of law encompasses complex decision-making, emotional intelligence, ethical considerations, and interpersonal skills that AI cannot replicate.

AI & Automation

March 13, 2024, 9:58 AM

nature of claim: /