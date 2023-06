News From Law.com

Split between foreseeing job cuts and the opportunity to introduce new skills and additional efficiencies into the office, firm leaders and consultants remain uncertain about the impacts of AI on the legal workforce. However, one thing is certain–law firms and attorneys need to adapt and learn how to integrate this new technology in their business models, according to consultants.

AI & Automation

June 28, 2023, 4:28 PM

nature of claim: /