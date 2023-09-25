AI Study Reveals How Employers Are Using the Tools, and With...

News From Law.com

A new survey from Littler Mendelson on the use of AI in HR departments finds more companies are using predictive artificial intelligence for hiring, recruiting and other HR-related tasks, but are lagging behind in educating employees and creating policies and guidelines about the proper use of AI tools. They are also proceeding more cautiously in using generative AI for creating content like job postings and employee communications, as the technology is still nascent.

