Runway, an AI startup known for co-creating the popular text-to-image generator Stable Diffusion, has found its first general counsel in Cathleen Hartge. 
Hartge previously spent five years at the mobile analytics firm Branch, where according to her LinkedIn profile she built and led a legal team of eight, managed a multimillion-dollar budget, and established a companywide privacy compliance program.

AI & Automation

May 24, 2023, 2:45 PM

