News From Law.com

Two of the fastest-growing modern industries are set for a historic convergence as the gaming and wagering sector and artificial intelligence (AI) technology begin to cross paths in ways both predictable and unforeseen. As with other industries, AI technology inevitably has found its way into various components of the gaming experience. What is striking, however, is how AI is revolutionizing gaming for operators, regulators, suppliers and patrons alike.

Georgia

October 30, 2023, 10:32 AM

nature of claim: /