News From Law.com

Companies are expecting to see a big return on investment from the vast sums they're pouring into deploying generative AI. But when it comes to delivering results, AI is falling short of expectations, according to a quarterly survey by Bain Research. And the biggest disappointment of all is in legal, where satisfaction with AI's performance declined sharply in just a five-month span.

AI & Automation

July 11, 2024, 9:45 AM