A trio of Africa's top law firms say their use of AI and machine learning is helping them save up to 50% of their lawyers' time by embedding the tech in their processes. Bowmans, Webber Wentzel and Cliff Dekker Hofmeyr have all been using the tech for some years, to a greater or lesser extent, but the cost of the tech and general market dynamics have led to slower adoption in Africa than in other regions.

June 16, 2023, 6:10 AM

