Am Law 100 firm ArentFox Schiff made headlines in 2022 when it became the first large law firm to launch an office in the metaverse. And now the firm's early presence in the Metaverse has put it on the map as a go-to firm for AI, said chairman Anthony Lupo. Lupo said the firm still sees benefits from its presence in the Metaverse, but its attentions have now largely turned to AI and its use cases.

July 10, 2024, 3:25 PM