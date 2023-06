News From Law.com

Empower AI, formerly NCI Information Systems, has added a former senior lawyer at Hewlett Packard and Dell as general counsel and corporate secretary. Jim Rittinger's appointment as Empower's first legal chief follows five years of changes at NCI that culminated with the renaming of the business a year ago.

AI & Automation

June 20, 2023, 3:02 PM

