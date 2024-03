News From Law.com

Legaltech News sat down with Alon Yamin, CEO and co-founder of Copyleaks, and Eric Bogard VP of marketing, to discuss the findings of their study that found about half of OpenAI's GPT-3.5 outputs included some form of plagiarism. "We were pretty surprised—at least I was—by just the significant amount of plagiarism that we saw," Bogard said.

March 13, 2024, 2:06 PM

