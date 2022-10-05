AI Can Help With Jury Selection—But Should It? | Law.com R...

News From Law.com

By now, it would be an understatement to say that technology has transformed legal professionals' work. From the way they get paid and interact with clients to how they actually plead their case, technology has infiltrated every aspect of their jobs. At a time where legal professionals increasingly turn to data to help them predict the outcome of their cases as accurately as possible, it almost comes as no surprise that new technology tools are now aiming to automate a crucial part of the judicial process to get better results: the selection of the jury.

October 05, 2022, 6:01 PM