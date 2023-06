News From Law.com

A proposed class action lawsuit against Open AI and ChatGPT investor Microsoft Corp. is seeking a court order requiring the generative artificial-intelligence platform to stop its alleged secret "harvesting" of personal data, and to immediately put in place safeguards to protect society from "potentially catastrophic risk." The 151-page complaint was surfaced by Law.com Radar and filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

AI & Automation

June 28, 2023, 4:17 PM

nature of claim: /