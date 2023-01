New Suit - Contract

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court on behalf of AHS Staffing. The complaint pursues claims against Serenity Blue. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00125, Ahs Staffing, LLC v. Serenity Blue, LLC.

Business Services

January 23, 2023, 5:59 PM