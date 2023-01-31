New Suit - Privacy Class Action

LoanDepot, a retail mortgage lender, and Verisk Analytics Inc. d/b/a Jornaya were hit with a digital privacy class action Monday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Brown Neri Smith & Khan; Girard Sharp; and Burns Charest LLP, accuses LoanDepot of using keystroke monitoring software provided by Jornaya to record the communications of users to LoanDepot's website in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00186, Ahringer et al v. Loandepot, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

January 31, 2023, 6:16 AM