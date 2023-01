Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Herrin & Alexander on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Granite Re Inc. to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, for claims related to an issued performace bond, was filed by Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz on behalf of AHP Construction. The case is 1:23-cv-00391, AHP Construction, LLC v. Granite Re, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

January 27, 2023, 5:51 AM