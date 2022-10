Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Farrell Smith O’Connell Aarsheim Aprans on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Echo Global Logistics, a supplier of logistics and supply chain management services, to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint, which centers on a dispute over a workers' compensation claim, was filed by Davids & Cohen on behalf of Ahold U.S.A. The case is 1:22-cv-11769, Ahold U.S.A., Inc. v. Echo Global Logistics, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

October 17, 2022, 2:17 PM