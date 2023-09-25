Who Got The Work

Stephen L. Ascher, Jeremy Creelan, Joseph L. Noga IV and Kelly M. Morrison of Jenner & Block have entered appearances for Odin New Horizon Real Estate Fund LP and Real Estate Equity Exchange Inc. in a pending consumer class action. The case, filed Aug. 8 in New York Eastern District Court by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, contends that the defendants offer to 'co-invest' property owners by purchasing an option to acquire equity when the owner later sells the property. The suit argues that this payment structure is effectively a reverse mortgage scheme designed to circumvent state lending laws. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Diane Gujarati, is 1:23-cv-06003, Ahmed et al v. Unison Investment Management, LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 25, 2023, 9:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Ahlia Ahmed

Fareed Ahmed

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

Odin New Horizon Real Estate Fund LP

Real Estate Equity Exchange Inc.

Unison Agreement Corp.

Unison Investment Management, LLC

defendant counsels

Jenner & Block

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract