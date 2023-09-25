Stephen L. Ascher, Jeremy Creelan, Joseph L. Noga IV and Kelly M. Morrison of Jenner & Block have entered appearances for Odin New Horizon Real Estate Fund LP and Real Estate Equity Exchange Inc. in a pending consumer class action. The case, filed Aug. 8 in New York Eastern District Court by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, contends that the defendants offer to 'co-invest' property owners by purchasing an option to acquire equity when the owner later sells the property. The suit argues that this payment structure is effectively a reverse mortgage scheme designed to circumvent state lending laws. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Diane Gujarati, is 1:23-cv-06003, Ahmed et al v. Unison Investment Management, LLC et al.
Banking & Financial Services
September 25, 2023, 9:12 AM