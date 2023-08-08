New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Unison Agreement Corp., Real Estate Equity Exchange and other defendants were hit with a consumer class action on Aug. 8 in New York Eastern District Court. According to the complaint, instead of offering loans to homeowners, the defendant offers to 'co-invest' by purchasing an option to acquire equity when the owner later sells the property. The suit argues that this payment structure is effectively a reverse mortgage scheme designed to circumvent state lending laws. The suit was filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Philips Grossman. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-06003, Ahmed et al. v. Unison Agreement Corp. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 08, 2023, 7:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Ahlia Ahmed

Fareed Ahmed

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

Odin New Horizon Real Estate Fund LP

Real Estate Equity Exchange Inc.

Unison Agreement Corp.

Unison Investment Management, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract