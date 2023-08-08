Unison Agreement Corp., Real Estate Equity Exchange and other defendants were hit with a consumer class action on Aug. 8 in New York Eastern District Court. According to the complaint, instead of offering loans to homeowners, the defendant offers to 'co-invest' by purchasing an option to acquire equity when the owner later sells the property. The suit argues that this payment structure is effectively a reverse mortgage scheme designed to circumvent state lending laws. The suit was filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Philips Grossman. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-06003, Ahmed et al. v. Unison Agreement Corp. et al.
Banking & Financial Services
August 08, 2023, 7:22 PM