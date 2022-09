Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Morrison Mahoney on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Two Turnips Trucking to Connecticut District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Balzano & Tropiano on behalf of Fawaz Ahmed and Ahlam Hamood Ali. The case is 3:22-cv-01222, Ahmed et al. v. Pratt et al.

Transportation & Logistics

September 29, 2022, 4:16 PM