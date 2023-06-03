Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Buchalter on Friday removed a foreclosure challenge against Bank of America, Fidelity National Financial, US Bank and other defendants to Oregon District Court. The suit was filed pro se by the owner of real property in Happy Valley, Oregon. The case is 3:23-cv-00808, Ahmad v. Bank of America NA et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 03, 2023, 2:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Parveen Ahmad

defendants

Bank of America NA

Fidelity National Title Insurance Company

U.S. Bank, N.A.

LaSalle Bank N.A.

Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington

Washington Mutual Bank, N.A.

defendant counsels

Kilmer Voorhees & Laurick, PC

Fidelity National Law Group

Mccarthy And Holthus Llp

Buchalter

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action