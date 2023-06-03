Removed To Federal Court
Attorneys at Buchalter on Friday removed a foreclosure challenge against Bank of America, Fidelity National Financial, US Bank and other defendants to Oregon District Court. The suit was filed pro se by the owner of real property in Happy Valley, Oregon. The case is 3:23-cv-00808, Ahmad v. Bank of America NA et al.
Banking & Financial Services
June 03, 2023, 2:01 PM
Plaintiffs
defendants
- Bank of America NA
- Fidelity National Title Insurance Company
- U.S. Bank, N.A.
- LaSalle Bank N.A.
- Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington
- Washington Mutual Bank, N.A.
defendant counsels
- Kilmer Voorhees & Laurick, PC
- Fidelity National Law Group
- Mccarthy And Holthus Llp
- Buchalter
nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action