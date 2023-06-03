Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Buchalter on Friday removed a foreclosure challenge against Bank of America, Fidelity National Financial, US Bank and other defendants to Oregon District Court. The suit was filed pro se by the owner of real property in Happy Valley, Oregon. The case is 3:23-cv-00808, Ahmad v. Bank of America NA et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 03, 2023, 2:01 PM

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action