Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Starr Indemnity & Liability Co. to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, which seeks coverage for property theft, was filed by attorney Thomas A. Kantas on behalf of Super Quick Communications and Diya Ahmad. The case is 1:23-cv-04631, Ahmad et al v. Company.

Insurance

July 18, 2023, 3:32 PM

Plaintiffs

Diya Ahmad

North Communications

defendants

Starr Indemnity & Liability Company

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute