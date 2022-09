New Suit - Trade Secrets

Ahern Rentals sued Jerry King, the company's former Vice President of Fleet, Tuesday in Nevada District Court for breach of contract and misuse of trade secrets. The complaint, filed by Littler Mendelson, accuses King of violating a signed confidentiality agreement by providing testimony in a civil lawsuit against Ahern. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01589, Ahern Rentals, Inc. v. King.

Nevada

September 20, 2022, 9:56 PM