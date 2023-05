Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Duggan & Gianacoplos on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against General Motors to Massachusetts District Court. The suit was filed by Wickstrom Morse LLP on behalf of a plaintiff claiming severe injuries from a defective airbag. The case is 1:23-cv-11193, Ahearn v. General Motors LLC.

Automotive

May 26, 2023, 1:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Kaitlin Ahearn

defendants

General Motors LLC

defendant counsels

Duggan & Gianacoplos, LLC

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims