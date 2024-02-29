Ahead of the Curve: Dissecting the ABAs Current and Proposed...

News From Law.com

During a session on Standard 206, which concerns diversity and inclusion, at the Association of American Law Schools' annual meeting last month, Bill Adams, managing director of the American Bar Association, publicly apologized to Marcilynn Burke, dean of the University of Oregon School of Law. It should be noted that Adams gave multiple disclaimers during the session saying he was speaking on his own behalf and not representing the ABA's Council of the Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar.

February 29, 2024, 12:27 PM

