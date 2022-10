News From Law.com

As Beltway firms prepare for the results of the November midterm elections and a potential switch in leadership in the House and Senate, K&L Gates Wednesday saw the arrival of a former chief majority counsel and deputy staff director for the U.S. Senate Finance Committee. On Monday Michael Evans will return to the firm as a partner in the Washington, D.C., office, rejoining K&L Gates' public policy and law practice.

Legal Services

October 26, 2022, 2:07 PM