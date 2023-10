News From Law.com

The New York court system announced Judge Richard Rivera moved into the newly-created role of statewide Coordinating Judge for Family Court Matters. A Latino judge, Rivera had a more limited leadership role within that segment of the courts, becoming the first person of color to serve as supervising judge for family courts in the Third Judicial District in the Capital Region in January 2022.

New York

October 05, 2023, 5:50 PM

