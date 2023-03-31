News From Law.com

Ahead of His Ethics Trial, Attorney Gets Judges Approval on ...

An attorney is facing the first of several ethics trials, starting on April 14. However, that has not prevented Bruce Jacobs of Jacobs Legal, in a separate matter, from accusing the counsel for plaintiff, U.S. Bank National Association, of fraud on the court. It is an allegation central to Jacobs' playbook and a source of his ethics woes, but Miami-Dade Circuit Judge William Thomas appeared receptive after the attorney played a deposition of a former bank employee.

March 31, 2023, 12:17 PM

