Who Got The Work

Aaron V. Burrell and Sharaé L. Williams of Dickinson Wright have stepped in to represent Detroit Public Library in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The court action, filed May 29 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Roetzel & Andress on behalf of Ahead in the Cloud LLC, seeks to recover $397,914 from the defendant for computer equipment. . The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Susan K. Declercq, is 2:24-cv-11424, Ahead in the Cloud, LLC v. Detroit Public Library.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

July 15, 2024, 10:17 AM

Plaintiffs

Ahead in the Cloud, LLC

Plaintiffs

Roetzel & Andress

Defendants

Detroit Public Library

defendant counsels

Dickinson Wright

Nature of Claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract