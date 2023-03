Who Got The Work

Kaufman Dolowich Voluck partner Jack Kallus has entered an appearance for Merch Inc. and other defendants in a pending lawsuit. The action was filed Jan. 17 in Florida Southern District Court by Becker & Poliakoff on behalf of AHC Ventures Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodolfo A. Ruiz II, is 0:23-cv-60073, Ahc Ventures, Inc. v. Coetzee et al.

Florida

March 03, 2023, 10:11 AM