New Suit - Trade Secrets

Armstrong Teasdale filed a trade secret lawsuit Tuesday in Missouri Eastern District Court on behalf of AgXplore International LLC. The complaint, for alleged breaches of non-compete and non-solicitation agreements, pursues claims against Meristem Crop Performance Group, a former AgXplore vice president Jeremy Sheffer and a former sales agronomist Joseph Daniel Sheffer. The plaintiff contends that upon separation defendants J. and J.D. Sheffer forwarded internal company information and solicited its customers before going to work with a direct competitor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00108, AgXplore International LLC v. Sheffer.

Agriculture

June 20, 2023, 7:51 PM

Plaintiffs

AgXplore International, LLC

Plaintiffs

Armstrong Teasdale

defendants

Jeremy Sheffer

Joseph Daniel Sheffer

Meristem Crop Performance Group, LLC

