Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Robinson & Cole on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Blackboard Insurance to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, for a disputed property damage claim arising from a water leak, was filed by attorneys Sara Schafer and Jennifer Ross on behalf of Suleiman Agwah and Zain Beauty Supply Inc. The case is 8:23-cv-00282, Agwah et al v. Blackboard Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 09, 2023, 6:12 PM