United Airlines was slapped with a lawsuit Monday in New Jersey District Court over alleged employment law breaches. The suit was brought pro se by a former employee who claims that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for submitting several flight safety hazard complaints to United, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Association for Flight Attendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-03690, Agurs v. United Airlines.

July 12, 2023, 4:10 AM

Wesley Agurs

United Airlines

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches